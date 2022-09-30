Dakuku Mourns former NIMASA Executive Director, Fashakin

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has expressed deep condolences on the passage of his ally and friend, Engr. Rotimi Fashakin, who served as Executive Director, Operations of NIMASA from 2016 to 2020, during Dakuku’s tenure.

Fashakin died suddenly in London on September 24. A statement from the Dakuku Peterside Media Office said the ex-NIMASA director-general described the deceased as a great leader who had personal connection and affection with all whom he came in contact with. He noted that Nigeria had lost a great son, whose leadership skills were needed at this time, when the country experienced grave uncertainty and storm.

According to Dakuku, “ Fashakin may hold strong views on issues, yet he was a people’s person, who connected well with others, no matter your opinion.

“He was always devoted to whatever assignment he committed himself to, always hands-on and delivered on all assignments.

“When we embarked on the great turnaround of NIMASA, he brought his traits of thinking outside the box, great communication skills, varied experiences, tenacity of purpose, technology background, and a problem solving mindset to bear. In Executive sessions, he made our long sessions lively with his sense of humour.”

Dakuku stressed that the late Fashakin was a loyal team player, who served in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and played key roles in the formative stages of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said the former director brought the same loyal disposition to NIMASA.

Dakuku sympathised with Fashakin’s family, and the government and people of Ondo State over the great loss and prayed for the repose of his soul.