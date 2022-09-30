ANAMBRA: REWRTING THE ATHLETICS NARRATIVE

There is need to strengthen school athletics in the state, writes Kesiena Igho Oghoghorie

A book about the sport of athletics in Nigeria will be incomplete without a chapter on Anambra State. It is, arguably, one of the states in the country that has contributed significantly to the success of athletics since Nigeria started participating in the sport at the global level.

Yet, when puzzling about the future it is usually most helpful to look back. What can history tell us? The success of Anambra in Nigerian athletics dates back to some four decades ago from the old Anambra State. This period gave the state an enviable status of being one of the athletic factories in Nigeria, with the indigenes producing some of the best performances the country has seen till date.

The list was quite impressive. There was Emmanuel Ifeajuna, who became the first black African to win a gold medal at an International sports event when he claimed the high jump gold at the 1954 Commonwealth Games; Innocent Egbunike, the 400m silver medalist at the 1985 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Rome; the much celebrated ‘Golden Bronze’ of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where Mary Onyali and her colleagues won a bronze medal in the 4 x 100 metres relay; Mary Onyali’s Commonwealth Games 100m Gold in 1994; as her 200m bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. There were also the likes of Mbanefo Akpom and Obinna Metu who represented Nigeria at the Olympic Games, which is the biggest sporting event in the sport of athletics. They read like celebratory honours in an award ceremony.

Yet between the early 2000s and now Anambra indigenes have, sadly, become spectators in what used to be their own game. It has, indeed, been a case of expectations outgrowing abilities. This could, however, be ascribed to a plethora of factors, not least the dearth of sports facilities, lack of adequate funding, and the absence of a well-entrenched sports developmental framework. This is in addition to limited competitions at the grassroots, lack of an active base in educational institutions, etc.

The litany of problems that have greeted the sport of athletics in Anambra has, clearly, had a negative impact on several areas of life in the state, not least among the youths who have lost all sense of productivity, in the sense that commitment to duty does not pay. The situation has, sadly, created an outlet for the incessant killings and other criminal activities in the state. The economic impact could be viewed through the lenses of the absence of jobs for sports personnel and ancillary workers, lower tax revenue for government, and lack of promotion of political and social cohesion, etc.

Yet amid the few bright lights, there are at least hopeful glow, as the state has recognized that sharing solutions and prevention of recurrence is a significant part of performance at all levels. There is, for example, the newly built eight- lane tartan track Akwa Township Stadium, aimed at promoting athletics in the state as well as the maiden Anambra State Junior Athletics Championship for Under 15 and Under 17 male and female participants from all the local government areas of the state which held between June 30th and July 1st 2022. This is in addition to the Anambra Sports Development Commission monthly walk, etc.

Flames that distract now could lead to an uncontrollable conflagration. We could waste a lot of time arguing about who or what caused the dearth of athletics in Anambra, but that would achieve nothing. Improving and rewriting the sports narrative of Anambra demands complex answers, encompassing investment and long-term planning.

There is, clearly, not going to be a single stroke that will rejuvenate Anambra athletics prowess, and not one riposte will take out the problems. Yet, school sports are the bedrock of any sports developmental programme in any nation. Countries such as Jamaica, Great Britain and the United States that perform very well at the global athletics level all have an active school athletics system. Anambra, during the days when it was a reference point on athletics in Nigeria, had a very robust and vibrant school athletics system. These competitions produced outstanding athletes who went on to represent the country at the International level. This is contrary to the current state of affairs where there has been a huge decline in school athletics competitions in the state, which has impacted negatively on Anambra athletics success. There is therefore the need for the state to re-negotiate the fortune of school athletics, with a view to reestablish athletics on firmer grounds.

Secondly, sports are also a vital component of education, not least as a medium to advance social cohesion and the sporting prowess of students. It also helps students develop personal and interpersonal skills and talents; and help prepare them for the challenges of life. Yet, for the school athletics system to achieve its desired goal, the inter-house sports within schools would need to be strengthened. Such a move would involve ensuring that schools include inter-house sports as part of their academic year calendar, and making sports facilities available to schools that may not have them within their premises. This approach will prepare the students for the schools athletics competitions in the state, and ensure that the sporting facilities are in constant use, as well as generate income for the state.

Thirdly, there would be need to revitalize the Anambra Schools Inter-Secondary Schools Championships, cutting across all the senatorial zones of the state. The competition would be modeled along the June, 2022 Abuja Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship, organized by K.I.O. Consult at the Moshood Abiola, National Stadium, Abuja. This approach would not only renew the historical buzz around athletics in the state, but will also raise the profile of the state as regards to athletics development in Nigeria.

This is therefore not the time for Anambra to flinch, but to embrace the future with unyielding courage and iron will. This is the moment to lift the gaze from the navel, and steer the compass of the past with a view to rewrite the athletics narrative of the state.

Oghoghorie is the

Organizer, Abuja Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship, 2022