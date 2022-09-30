  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Abuja Airport Manager Receives IAPCOP 2022 Award

Business | 2 mins ago

The Regional General Manager, Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed has won the 2022 Distinguished leadership award of International Airport Professional/ Community of Practice (IAPCOP).

A statement from the organisation said Mohammed was chosen as the winner of the award in recognition of his outstanding efforts and leadership by International Airport Professional Community of Practice (IAP-COP) Board.

The award was presented at the 2022 Global ACI-ICAO AMPAP Graduation Event at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) headquarters, Montreal, Canada.

The presentation was witnessed by the Secretary General and Director General of ACI, Mike Nakornkhet and Luis Felipe de Oliviera respectively.

The Distinguished Leadership IAP award, according to IAP, is given in recognition of aviation professional for his/her role as a community leader and an active participant in the growth and improvement of the aviation community.

Mohammed has worked in various government and private organisations, such as the Presidency, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; State House, Office of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief, among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.