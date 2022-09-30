Abasiama Edidiong Emerges as Icon Touch’s most Beautiful Baby

Icon Touch Service has announced Abasiama Zuri Edidiong Ntuk as the winner of the ‘Online Most Beautiful Baby Quarterly Contest’, with Ivan Okungbuwa and Zaneta Ogunyankin emerging as first and second runners ups respectively.

A statement from the company revealed that the online photo contest featured babies between the ages of 0 and 1.5 months old.

“The aim of the contest is to project and celebrate babies and their mothers around the country and to promote inclusivity.

“During the competition, there were lots of amazing tasks for mothers and their babies. They also won different awards from La Mode Magazine which in different children categories as the La Mode Magazine brand recognised them significantly.”

According to the statement, the winner went home with a N500,000 cash prize, endorsement deals opportunities, magazine page feature, three free photo shoot sessions (to be spread across three months), three months’ supply of diapers set (spread across three months), three month’s supply of baby products (spread across three months), three free medical checkup sessions (spread across three months), and free publicity for three months (shared across three months).

“The first runner-up won N300,000 cash prize, endorsement deals opportunities, three free photo shoot sessions (spread across three months) and three months’ Supply of diapers set (spread across three months).

“While the second runner-up went home with a N200,000 cash prize, and three free photo shoot sessions, spread across three months. The third runner-up also won N150,000 cash and three free photo shoot sessions spread across three months, while the fourth runner-up went home with N100,000.”