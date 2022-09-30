  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Breaking | 14 seconds ago

Ayu Returns to Nigeria 

 The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday returned to the country after a two-week trip to Europe.

The Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media, Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Imobo-Tswam said that Ayu, who jetted out of the country on Sept. 14 returned to Abuja via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at about 7pm.

It is recalled that Ayu had handed over to the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, and communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).(NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.