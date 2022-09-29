Quickteller Transport Launched to Enrich Travel Booking Experience

Emma Okonji

In line with its mission to develop technology solutions that connect and empower individuals, businesses, and communities across Africa, Quickteller, the consumer digital lifestyle and payments platform powered by Interswitch, has added Quickteller Transport to its arrays of innovative services.

Designed to enrich the commuters’ travel experience, Quickteller Transport enables users to easily search and book inter-state trips from multiple travel operators across Nigeria. Users will also be able to filter their search to specific or preferred operators, compare fares based on criteria such as vehicle type, departure point and time, as well as access specialized functions provided by transport operators, including seat selection and preferred pick-up location option, all at their convenience.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos on Tuesday, the Managing Direcytor, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems Division, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, explained that the Quickteller Transport Service was another step in the company’s continued commitment to provide its customers with convenient access to lifestyle and payment services.