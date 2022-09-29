Ogun Accountants Tasked on Self Development

The Ogun State Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury, Mr. Tunde Aregbesola, has admonished accountants in the civil service of the state to engage in self-development through acquisition of higher educational and professional certifications to distinguish themselves among their peers.

Aregbesola, gave the advice at a meeting with various cadres of accountants in the service of the state in Abeokuta, saying issues on effectiveness and welfare would engender efficiency and quality service delivery as competition was presently intense in the accounting cadres.

The AG noted that with over 600 qualified accountants in the civil service of the state, it was necessary to tap into various opportunities around, to enable them excel in the discharge of their duties at their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He advised them to keep to the ethics of the accounting profession, saying: “There is a need to maintain confidentiality, as the roles of accountants entail financial records and transactions which are adequately protected and kept in safe custody, among other things.”

The accountant-general assured them that the current administration in the state is committed to providing the required tools and a conducive environment for optimal performance, emphasising harmonious working relationships with their superiors, subordinates and contemporaries.

Responding, an Accountant in the Ogun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Mr. Folorunso Ogunleye, appreciated the Office of the Accountant-General for the meeting, with a promise to be proactive, while also soliciting more capacity-building and welfare packages for officers in the accounting cadre.