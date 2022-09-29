NITDA Restates Commitment to Create Digital Nigeria Workforce

Emma Okonji

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has restated its commitment to the sustainability of a digitally transformed Nigeria by engaging the workforce of various Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) in capacity development programmes, towards the realisation of a digital Nigeria.

This was revealed at the closing ceremony of a capacity-building programme organised by NITDA for 100 participants from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Military and Paramilitary agencies who were trained on Digital Literacy and Skills, Cybersecurity Essentials and Cloud Computing.

Giving his closing remark at the event, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, expressed his pleasure at the participants for their active participation and contribution to class activities throughout the programme while urging them to be good ambassadors of the knowledge gained in their various organisations.

Adullahi who was represented at by the Agency’s Director, Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, Dr. Usman Abdullahi, stated that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has developed initiatives to ensure that the digital transformation of the country is achieved.

Echoing the agency’s ambitious target of attaining 95 per cent digital literacy by the 2030, the DG said digital literacy and skill remained a key pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDPES) strategic document, which was launched by Mr. President in 2019.

He said, “In order for Nigeria to attain 95% digital literacy by 2030, we need your collective effort in ensuring that the NDEPS serves as a guidance and guideline in all our processes at our various workplaces.”

Speaking on the NITDA’s effort on the implementation of NDEPS, Abdullahi stated that the agency developed its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024 document in which, Digital Literacy and Skill, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies are part of the seven pillars, which it is anchored on.

“Among the pillars are the Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity and you have been trained in Cybersecurity Essentials. Another pillar is emerging technologies and you have been trained in cloud computing. There are 7 pillars in total and each pillar is key to our journey towards the realisation of the digital economy,” he noted.