Expert counseled women to take care of their mental health

Folalumi Alaran

A mental health counselor and the founder of the Secure D Future program (SDF), Saadatu Adamu, has counselled women to take excellent care of their mental health, despite any difficulties they may encounter in balancing their careers and family obligations.

Adamu made the call recently in Abuja during a panel discussion at the I Am Nigeria Women Achievers conference and award.

Speaking on the theme of the discussion, ” Stress and mental health management for career and professional women”, She stressed the need of women making an effort to recognize when they are experiencing mental health issues and then seeking expert assistance.

When asked about women in unhealthy marriages who seek the help of spiritual leaders, Adamu suggested that clerics must first educate themselves on the subject of mental health. Instead of just praying for the victim, this, she claimed, would provide them the knowledge they needed to cope with the issue.

The Chairperson of the occasion, Sameera Abubakar, emphasized earlier in her opening remarks the necessity for women to come together and speak with one voice in order to confront the difficulties associated with feminity in the Nigerian society.

She mentioned that the program was put together to celebrate women that have made a difference in the society adding that women must embrace the powerful word called ‘woman’ and see themselves as the entire world.

The conference with the theme: ‘Upscaling The Role of Women in National Development’ according to the organisers, will celebrate and recognize 25 “high impact” women across the public and private sectors.