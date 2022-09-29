Delta 2023: Unveil Your Developmental Plans, Activist Tasks Governorship Candidates

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Ahead of the 2023 general election, a human rights activist in Niger Delta, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has tasked governorship candidates of all the political parties in Delta State to unveil their developmental plans for the state.

He said this would enable the people of the state make useful decisions based on effective and realistic development plans.

Mulade, who is the National Coordinator of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), in a statement issued in Warri yesterday, urged the candidates to place special emphasis on education, economy, environment, human resource development, employment and infrastructural development among others, as they roll out their development blueprint.

Speaking on the poor state of development in Delta State, the Ibe-sorimawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom lamented that the present infrastructural, economic, environmental and empowerment status of the state clearly shows that it is in dire need of individuals who are structurally minded with a strong passion for human and capital development of the state.

He appealed to the governorship candidates to think and focus more on the welfare of the citizens rather than struggling to impose themselves on Deltans as political leaders in the state.

“The state needs a governor with passion for development, street leadership qualities and community-based knowledge that will enhance the state opportunities in businesses and turn it into an industrial hub towards attracting investors and creating employment for the teeming youths and women that will grow the economy like Lagos State,” he said.

Mulade advised Deltans to be wise and discerning in their efforts to choose a governor who truly yearn for infrastructural and economic development of the state in 2023.