Bimbo Ponmile Set to Release ‘Faith Words’

Fast-rising Nigerian gospel singer Bimbo Ponmile is set to release ‘Faith Words’ as the third official single from her upcoming debut album. 

‘Faith Words’ samples sounds of the South African music genre Amapiano in its instrumentation. The single relays her journey of overcoming obstacles, the love experienced, and her appreciation of the positive impact of ministry work on her life. 

The track also features her Pastor who she cites as being the sole inspiration through his teachings on confession. 

The official release of ‘Faith Words’ will be preceded by ‘You Do Me Well’ and ‘Father’. Both songs have garnered moderate success. 

‘You Do Me Well’ kicked off her singles release cycle this year. It is an up-tempo track produced by award-winning beatmaker, Music Magnate. It was shortly followed by ‘Father’, a track partly rendered in Igbo.

