ASUU Strike Will End Soon, Abdulsalami Assures

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar rtd has expressed optimism that the more than seven-month old strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has paralysed academic activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions would soon come to an end.

Abubakar expressed the optimism in Minna, yesterday, when he fielded questions from select newsmen at his uphill residence in the Niger state capital.

“I am sure Nigeria would find a solution soon to the strike,” the former Head of state said without elaborating.

Abdulsalami also expressed satisfaction with the growth of democracy in the country since 1999.

“Since 1999, politicians and indeed Nigerians have been strengthening democracy in the country,” but conceded that, “there are pitfalls as we went along. We made mistakes and gradually our politicians are correcting these mistakes and also the politicians are also learning by the day.”

He, however, noted that the major problem facing the electoral process in the country was vote-buying, pointing out that, “there are some setbacks, some electorates are still selling their votes, and the politicians are still encouraging the selling and buying of votes. I think this is a negative part that we are experiencing and I think indeed Nigerians and all of us should put our heads together and all hands should be on deck to ensure that this phenomenon is brought to an end.”

He added: “I hope the electorate will bear in mind that it is their responsibility to ensure that they vote people of calibre and their choice. And for God sake, nobody should go and sell his vote.

“Don’t sell your franchise. I am happy some people are realising and educating other people not to sell their votes,” he maintained.

Abdulsalami also urged politicians not to embark on campaign of calumny stressing that, “as we go into 2023 election campaigns, there shouldn’t be abusive words in our campaigns. But as much as possible we should indulge in campaigns of tolerance, because I know each politician is trying to sell his manifesto or that of his party.”

In a related development, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has pleaded with ASUU to allow, “our children to go back to school,” saying any sacrifice made to achieve that should not be seen to be misplaced.

The governor made the appeal yesterday, when he received in audience members of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), who paid a working visit to him at Government House Owerri.

Uzodimma who appealed specifically to the FUTO branch of ASUU to, “allow students studying in the university to go back to school,” urged all parties in the ASUU/FG saga to sheathe their sword and allow the sleeping dog lie.

Led by the Pro-Chancellor and the Chairman of the Governing Council of FUTO, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado, the governor said, “education is the key ingredients for national development, so it is the responsibility of leaders in the country to resolve issues and controversies that tend to impede the academic progress of her youths.”

“What the leaders of Nigeria owe our future generation is to ensure that they are given the opportunity to acquire knowledge and be better citizens in future.”

The governor who acknowledged that education was an expensive project to acquire, said, “when the foundation is laid and infrastructure like that of FUTO is put on ground as a platform, it is the civic responsibility of the leaders to support the institution to maximise their objective.”

He expressed delight receiving the Governing Council and assured the members that he will support FUTO to thrive like her counterparts elsewhere.

On the controversies surrounding land allocation in FUTO, the governor noted that he had gone the extra miles to investigate the problems and related matters, noting that he believes the problems can be resolved amicably.

He therefore appealed to both the natives and the visitors to the school, the management, staff and students to see the need for the school to operate in a peaceful environment by creating a win-win situation for all interested parties.

“This will allow FUTO Community to enjoy the adorable Imo hospitality.”

He challenged the FUTO Governing Council to, “think out of the box and see the university as a business school that will be able to fund itself and even make profit so that the reliance on federal allocation or subsidy will be far reduced.”

In his remarks, Senator Tilley-Gyado said they were on the visit as a, “mark of respect and protocol to the landlord and to assure him that FUTO will work in synergy with the Government and people of Imo State under the present Governing Council.”