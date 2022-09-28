US Trains Nigeria’s Security Services on  Investigation of Chemical,  Biological Weapons

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The United States government, has trained some Nigeria security services, law enforcement, and first responders on how to investigate terrorist plots involving chemical and biological weapons (CBW).

The US embassy, in a statement yesterday, said it was part of a series of trainings the Department of State was sponsoring across Africa, noting that recent events in the Middle East, had demonstrated the real threat of terrorist acquisition and use of chemical and biological weapons on the battlefield or in ungoverned spaces.

The US noted that these attacks had highlighted the need for countries to have effective national responses, particularly, a strong investigative framework and established communication channels among technical experts, law enforcement, and national security stakeholders.

“The United States conducted a training workshop in Abuja, Nigeria September 19-23, 2022, with partners from Nigerian domestic security services, law enforcement, and first responders, aimed at enhancing their ability to investigate terrorist plots involving chemical and biological weapons (CBW).

“As part of the training in Nigeria, U.S. technical experts provided local officials with guidance and information to establish universally adopted crime scene management protocols to ensure that any evidence collected at a CBW crime scene can be used in a court of law and ultimately bring the perpetrator to justice,” the statement stated.

It stressed that the security officials had the opportunity to navigate a simulated CBW crime scene in full personal protective equipment, practice documenting a crime scene, and conduct proper decontamination procedures.

It also added that the engagement between US and Nigerian experts involved sharing best practices and lessons learned, resulting in an increased level of preparedness against potential CBW terrorism plots or attacks.

The US assured the Nigerian people that it was committed to working with allies and partners to counter the threat posed by CBW terrorism.