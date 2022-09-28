  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Three Children Burnt to Death in Rivers

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Three children have reportedly burnt to death in a fire incident that occurred at Rumuchakara village, Choba, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened Monday night at the said area while the family was in their sleep.

It was learned that the fire incident affected three buildings in the area, with lock up shops worth millions of naira.

A source, who spoke to THISDAY from the area, claimed that the fire was caused by candle light which was mistakenly left on while the victims have gone to bed.

The source  said the three of the children that lost their lives in the fire were of the same parents.

He said the victims, who were primary school children, had used candle to do their assignments, but  slept off without putting out the burning candle.

He revealed that two other children from the same parent are in the hospital receiving from the fire injury.

“There was a fire incident at Rumuchakara area of Choba. Three children burnt to death. Two died in the room, while the third one died at the hospital where he was rushed to.

“They were in the same house with their parents, but it is a two bedroom apartment. Their parents were in their own room. Before they realized what was happening, the fire had taken over the building.

“The incident was caused by candle light. Two of the siblings of the victims have been rushed to the hospital and I pray they survive”.

Meanwhile, father of the victims, Mr. Solomon have lamented the loss of his children and one of his niece in the fire incident.

In his tears Solomon said: “I heard my wife shouting fire fire, I tried to rescue my children, no way. I was able to rescue three, then lost three in the fire incident.

“I slept around past 8pm and the incident happened before 10pm. I don’t know what caused the fire. I feel like dying with them. The third child who died in the fire was my niece who just resumed a new academic session.

“She is my sister’s child that came on holiday from the village and decided to stay with me to continue her school here.”

