S’Korea’s  Son Nails Cameroon with First-half Header

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min’s first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su’s strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana.

The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to Uzbekistan on Friday, have now suffered two defeats in their final warm-ups prior to naming their World Cup squad.

Coach Rigobert Song named a strong side against the Asians in the South Korean capital, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu’s ambitious long-range effort was just wide midway through the first half.

Exciting Hwang In-Beom and Kim Jin-Su both went close for Korea, before the latter broke free on the left to unleash a strike that was clawed away by Onana only to sit up nicely for Son’s powerful header.

Cameroon, who fielded Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo throughout, had missed chances through Olivier Ntcham, Martin Hongla, and Pierre Kunde, while Léandre Tawamba saw his stoppage-time effort saved.

The five-time African champions, who begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland and are also grouped with Brazil and Serbia in Group G at the finals, will host Jamaica in a friendly in Yaounde on 9 November before leaving for Qatar, according to Song.

In another early kick-off, African champions Senegal drew 1-1 with fellow World Cup-bound Iran in Austria.