Senate: Electoral Offences Bill Ready for 2023 General Election

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Electoral Offences Bill would be ready for the 2023 general election.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, who stated this during the screening exercise of some Residents Electoral Commission (REC) of the INEC, however, screened the 19 nominees presented for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While some were reappointment, fourteen were for new appointment. But petitions were submitted against the nomination of Muhammad Lawal Bashir, Pauline Onyeka, Ugoch Elizabeth and Dr Oliver Teroso.

Gaya assured them that the committee was working round the clock to ensure that the electoral body conducts credible exercise in the 2023 as the committee has already forwarded the Electoral Offences Bill to Technical Committee in the House of Representatives.

“The National Assembly is unwavering in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission succeeds in its assignment. It will interest you to know that the National Electoral Offences Bill is presently being worked on by a technical Committee in the House of Representatives.

“The legislative intent is to ensure that INEC concentrates on the administration of elections, while electoral offenders are brought to book to deter others and build a positive electoral culture for our nation,” he said.

Gaya said the preparation for the 2023 elections was in top gear, adding that it was an opportunity to prepare Nigerians for social, political and economic elevation.

The nominees for renewal were Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Obo Effanga (Cross River),Umar Ibrahim (Taraba),Agboke Olaleke (Ogun), and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Those for fresh appointments were Onyeka Ugochi (Imo), Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto), Ayobami Salami, a professor (Oyo), Zango Abdu (Katsina), and Queen Agwu (Ebonyi).

Others were Agundu Tersoo (Benue), Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta), Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor (Kaduna), Nura Ali (Kano), Agu Uchenna (Enugu), Ahmed Garki (FCT), Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi), Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor (Anambra), and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).