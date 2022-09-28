Security Operatives Arrest 2 Kidnappers, Rescue 5 Victims in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Security operatives have arrested two kidnappers, rescued five kidnapped victims and burnt down their camp in Akwa Ibom State.

Troops of the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigeria Police invaded the kidnappers’ territory at Abia Palm in Epe community of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

The coordinated raid and rescue operations were reportedly carried out on September 26, 2022, based on credible information on the hideouts and activities of the kidnapping syndicate in the area.

The leader of the kidnapping syndicate identified as Jeam Nas was said to have escaped with an AK-47 rifle while two members of the gang namely: Imo Nkwo, 23, and Thankgod Ezekiel, 24, who attempted to escape were immobilised, arrested and their camp set ablaze.

The rescued victims were Miss Blessing Elkanem, 19; Mr. Kingsley Elkanem, 23; Mrs. Chioma Gabriella, 35; Mr. Idorenyin Maurice Inim, 23, and Mr. Uko Clement, 39.

The victims were said to have boarded a commercial bus on September 23, 2022, from Port Harcourt enroute Ikot Ekpene before the kidnappers hijacked the bus and took it to their camp at Abia Palm in Epe community of Etim Ekpo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

The rescued victims, exhibits and the arrested kidnappers had been handed over to the police for further action while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing kidnap leader.

The 2 Brigade of Nigerian Army has urged members of the public to always provide security agencies in the state with timely information on the activities of kidnappers and other criminals in the state.