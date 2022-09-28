Reject APC, PDP, Vote in Obi’s LP in 2023 Election, Says Delta Group

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



A pressure group in Delta State, Delta Intellectuals Forum (DIF) has called on Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote for a credible candidate that can rescue the nation from the present hardship and pandemic situation.

The forum, however, maintained that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is the only panacea the country needs to rescue her from the deepening quagmire presently tearing the nation apart.

Director-General of the forum Dr. (Mrs) Felicia Onojeguo made the call yesterday during the inauguration of the body at Ughelli in Ughelli South Local Government area of the state.

She told the gathering that both APC and PDP have failed Nigerians, especially the former, that threw the nation into famine, insecurity, wanton killings and all forms of vices that could not be redeemed till date.

“Among the predominant candidate is Peter Obi who no doubt has the interest of the suffering masses at heart. We should rally round the two-time Governor of Anambra state and a man with unquestionable pedigree to move the nation forward from the present woes,” she said.

The DG, insisting that both the blind and lame are aware of LP bearer quest to rid the country of avalanche corruption and evils that have bedevilled the country over the years.

“LP is made up of credible persons who can change the fortune of this country from poverty to enviable standard. It is our right to vote someone who can wipe out all forms of evil in the land and make Nigeria proud again among the comity of nations,” she said.

“For instance, everybody is afraid to travel to another location because of insecurity. I am glad that Nigerians now know Mr. right and Mr. wrong. Enough is enough”, she said.

Onojeguo appealed to people to support Peter Obi, devoid of ethnic, tribal and party affiliation and bring the messiah that can deliver Nigeria from the shackles of poverty and bad governance.

An executive member of the forum, Dr. Mrakpor Messiah, assured the people that everything will be done to throw away the ailing APC out of power come 2023.