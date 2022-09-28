PMB had Sleepless Night due to the Effect of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Folalumi Alaran

Minister of State for Transportation Mr. Ademola Adegoroye has said the aftermath of the Abuja to Kaduna train incident caused President Muhammadu Buhari to have sleepless nights.

Adegoroye said this in Abuja on Tuesday while delivering his remark at a one day National Transportation and public safety summit which was organized by the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, the event was themed; “Urban Transport Endemics: The Social engineering polemic for maintenance safety and security in Nigeria.

He claims that the President values the transportation industry greatly and will keep working with security agencies to make sure that the system is strengthened and secure.

In his address, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who spoke about the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity, vowed that there would not be a repeat of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack in the country.

Represented by his Technical Adviser, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Oluyemi Ibiloye, Aregbesola, said: “You would have observed that there is a synergy between the paramilitary and the military agencies in Nigeria. You know, they are tackling the insecurity that is confronting the country presently. We’re taking the fight headlong and I’m sure from the news of what the military and the paramilitary agencies involved in this fight are doing to the terrorists and the bandits.

“The topic of the summit, we’re looking at safety in the area of transportation, one of the major means of transportation from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked and the government of the country and the Minister of Interior has said never will such happen again. Never again will such happen again, all security agencies, are coming together to ensure.

The Secretary-General of NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh, praised the president Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration for its outstanding achievements in the transportation sector, particularly the rail network, but bemoaned the fact that many people are unable to use a portion of it because of insecurity.

According to Edoh, every citizen of any nation should strive for effective, healthy transportation networks that take into account population wellbeing.

His words, “There is need for safety of lives, environment, the economy as we enhance transportation activities and explore other transportation models that the government has not, in order to reduce the over burden on Road transportation which as a result of that led to lots of loss of lives,” he said.