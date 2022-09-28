Pension Operators Brainstorm on Addressing Emotions in Workplace 

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on What Emotions Got To Do With The Workplace in the ever changing work environment was the thrust of discussions by over 300 pension professionals at a knowledge sharing session organised by the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) recently.

The online session which was open to pension professionals, sought to answer questions such as: Can I learn how to be emotionally intelligent? How can I master and understand my emotions? Can I understand the emotions of my colleague?

The session was facilitated by People and Training Lead at PenOp, Yinka Akande, a seasoned facilitator adept at helping individuals and businesses upskill as well as in accessing a competent workforce through professional soft skill training and development programmes.

She spoke about the critical components of emotional intelligence such as self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.

She was able to identify the various opportunities that come along with applying the values of Emotional Quotient for businesses.

Talking about self-awareness, Akande educated the participants on how they can improve on their individual selves and breach communication gaps amongst the DISC personality types.