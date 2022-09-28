Leadway Assurance Certifies 34 Young Professionals

Leadway Assurance recently graduated 34 young and vibrant professionals following their successful completion of the company’s 2022 Graduate Trainee Programme. All the successful Trainees have been inducted into the company’s business portfolios.

The six-month intensive and immersive programme equips young graduates with the relevant skill set required to thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving workforce. The training modules dealt with problem-solving, networking, technical and soft skills, workplace culture, digital proficiency for self-development, and professional capabilities preparing the trainees to serve in different departments across the diverse verticals of the business.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for new professionals, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, stated that the Graduate Trainee programme aligned with the organisation’s corporate twin mandate of providing career opportunities and upskilling Nigeria’s growing young, vibrant and productive population.

He said the programme also strengthens its workforce with the right talent pool for its ambitious growth objectives.

“Our people are the centre-point of our continued marketplace performance and at the core of the organisation’s value creation. So, it is pertinent that we house the best talents in the industry to drive our objectives within the frames of our values and in alignment with the company’s vision and leadership position in the African insurance marketplace, ”he said.