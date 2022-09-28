Lawmakers Abruptly Adjourn Plenary over Power Outage

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives yesterday abruptly adjourned plenary following power outage as the session was ongoing.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the plenary session, was trying to give a ruling on item 6 on the order paper which is a Bill to amend the Evidence Act, when the light went off.

As darkness filled the chambers, Gbajabiamila quickly put the Bill to a voice vote and suggested that the House adjourn to Wednesday as they cannot carry out their legislative duties without electricity.

Some items remaining in the order paper which were not attended to include: “A Bill for An Act to Repeal the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004; and for Related Matters. (HB. 1944) (Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyampa), Bill for an Act to Amend the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Review Upward the Accommodation and Transport Allowances of Corps Members in line with Current realities; and for Related Matters (HB.716, 1305, 1657, 1922, 1945 and 1674) (Hon. Eta Mbora, Hon. Abass Adigun, Hon. Ben Rolland Igbakapa, Hon. Kayode Moshood Akinolu and Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo).

Others are, “Bill for an Act to Amend the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency Act; and for Related Matters (HBs. 622, 1123 & 2055) (Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Hon. Abubakar Yahya Kusada); and Hon. Samson Okwu), and Bill for an Act to Amend the Minerals and Mining Act, Cap. M12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to encourage further Domestic and Foreign Investments in the Solid Mineral Subsector; and for Related Matters (HB.2033) (Hon. Chisom Promise Dike), all listed for second reading.

Also motions on “Need to Address the Effect of Rain Disaster in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State and Need to Curb the Incessant and unruly Behaviour of Touts Operating on Major Highways in Nigeria, were not deliberated on.