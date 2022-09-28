  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Lagos Fixes Oct 6 for BECE Resit

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

The Lagos State Examinations Board has fixed October 6 as the new date for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) resit.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement noted that the examination earlier scheduled for September 28 had been postponed to the new date.

It, however, said that the resit would still take place in various designated centres across the state.

The statement said that the postponement became necessary to accommodate schools who had yet to register their candidates for the resit examination.

“The Board does not wish to deny the affected candidates the opportunity of taking the examination,” it added.

It urged concerned principals to take note of the new date and make best use of the extended date to ensure that all affected candidates were duly carried along. (NAN)

