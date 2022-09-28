Former Arewa Youth President, Balami, Dumps APC For Labour Party

Foremost Nigerian youth leader and aviation expert, Comrade Isaac Balami has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Labour Party (LP).

Balami, who played a prominent role in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when he mobilised northern youths across the region, disclosed this in a statement he tagged “My Critical Junction.”

The former spokesperson of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers said he was dumping the APC and joining the Obi-Datti movement because he shares in the pains of Nigerians, especially the Christians over the inequality and injustice they have witnessed under the APC-led government.

The erstwhile Chairman/CEO, 7STAR Hangar/Airlines hammered on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket decision as one of the major reasons he had decided to dump the party.

“Looking back, Northern Muslims in Nigeria has for the past 24 years enjoyed and benefited hugely from the two highest positions being either the President or the Vice President, with the full support of Northern Christians.

“It is, therefore, unreasonable and unjust that when an opportunity for a Northern Christian to be given a chance, presented itself in the form of a running mate to the APC flag bearer, such a rare opportunity to reciprocate and heal open wounds, was missed in favor of disregard for the regional and nationwide unity we have continued to preach and demonstrate in our ways. To reconfirm my sanity, I had to evaluate to see if there was a qualified, fit and suitable Northern Christian with the right political carriage and gravitas to assume the position of the Vice Presidential Candidate for the APC or not and of course, there are far more than one could imagine,” he said.

Speaking on why this decision is imperative at this point, he said: “But there comes a junction, … a critical junction, in the life of everyone when the sternest of decisions become unavoidably compelling and incontrovertible! This is the point in time when men choose the critical right and stick to it no matter the cost.

“As a foremost youth, a leading light amongst my peers, and a significant actor in one of Nigeria’s most respectable industries and economic sectors, I have to this day exhibited the highest and most profound regard for the careful balance by which our society has operated.

“I am full of respect for our founding fathers and the national establishment of this country that they have so painstakingly engineered over the decades: I grew up embracing the singular maxim: Nigeria’s Unity is non-negotiable! I found solace in this saying so much that, as I yearned to contribute my meager quota to national development, I would remain on solid grounds and weather every storm and tide of change in the most humane and understandable ways.”

Reflecting on his roles and contributions to the APC, Balami said that at that party’s most critical junction in the 2019 political dispensation, he alongside his team mobilised a gathering of about 3,000 high-ranking Christian clergies to lend support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s course and the quest for the highest office in the land.

He said: “My role and part in the APC, was a remarkable and praise-worthy one. At that party’s most critical junction in the 2019 political dispensation, my team and I mobilized a gathering of about 3000 high-ranking Christian clergies to lend support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s course and the quest for the highest office in the land. This feat was achieved in defiance of strong warnings from certain notable elders. Seeing however that the handwriting was already clear on the wall, I turned a deaf ear and went ahead to mobilize such resounding impactful Christian support in favor of President Buhari and the APC.”

The youth leader said that the unraveling of the last seven years of the APC-led federal government and the consequence of those years on his life as well as the lives of every Nigerian has become a testament to the saying,”‘what the elders can see sitting down, the child would be unable to see even if he were on top a tall tree! To date, there is no longer any promise the APC Government has made to anyone in Nigeria, including its members that it has fulfilled: everyone has become a victim of unethical failures and every other immorality and godlessness of the APC and its Government.”

He consequently declared that he has sacrificed his entire investment by selling his aircraft hanger to join in rescuing Nigeria: “Furthermore, to contribute to confronting the leadership challenges we face as a country as my commitment to save our fatherland, I have decided to sacrifice my entire investment and life’s work, to join the teeming Nigerian youths and indeed all Nigerians yearning for good governance. I have sold my majority stake in my aircraft hangar as well as my airline, to join my fellow Nigerians in the Obidient movement just so I can more dedicatedly fight this struggle to rescue the soul of this great nation”, Balami noted.