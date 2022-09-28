  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Egyptian Masters Reign Supreme at African Chess Championship 

Femi Solaja 

Egyptian Masters, yesterday proved their mastery of the game of chess as they made a clean sweep of titles in both Open and Women categories at the just concluded African Individual Chess Championship held at Orchid Hotel in Lekki, Lagos. 

The duo of Grandmaster Armin Bassem and Adly Ahmed dominated their opponents as they emerged first and second respectively with no Nigerian in sight for any of the main positions on the prized section. 

It was another Egyptian Grandmaster, Hessham Abdulrahaman who placed third while International Master Silva David of Angola placed fourth and FIDE Master Rakorotomaharo Fly from Madagascar followed. 

But Adebayo Adegboyega (FIDE Master), a veteran of many international tournaments emerged as the first Nigerian to emerge in the pool in 8th position down the ladder. 

Thereafter, it was pack of Nigeria players down the ladder with Eyetonghan Calistus , Okeke Isaac, Abduraman Akintoye, Bunmi Olape, Ajibola Olanrewau and Bomo Kigigha all followed. 

In the women section, Egyptian Woman Grandmaster, Wafa Shahenda won the tournament ahead of South African International Master Van Zyt Chartize while Nigerian Michael Bridget was second runners up. 

Other Nigerian players like Onoja Iyefu, Ofowino Toritsenmuwa, Oluwatobiloba Olorunisola are among the top 10 finisher and will enjoy appreciable FIDE ratings just like the players in the Open section. 

