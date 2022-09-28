Bitget Offers Exclusive Bonuses to Support Zero Fee Trading

Leading global crypto exchange Bitget announces exclusive bonuses, including a prize pool of US$300,000 and a reward pool of one million BGB, to complement its recent launch of Zero Fee trading on spot markets.

A statement by the group said notably, Bitget users have already been enjoying the perks of spot trading when Bitget kicked off its Zero Fee campaign at the beginning of September, “enhanced with incentives including 50% discounts on buying ETH in anticipation of the Ethereum Merge, as well as popular crypto airdrops.”

The statement hinted that Bitget users are able to enjoy even more exclusive bonuses simply by holding, trading, or staking to earn.

The statement revealed that exclusive, limited-time bonuses in detail are: Trade on the spot market with more than 500 USDT to share an ultimate prize pool of 1 million BGB, Bitget’s fast-growing native platform token.

The statement stated that new users can share in a prize pool of $300,000, reserved for late entries

The statement explained that flexible Savings products are amplified through Super Earnings subscription campaigns, with returns at up to 100% APY.

The statement added that access lower trading fees and bespoke customer service as a new VIP member when you deposit a total of 30,000 USDT

The Managing Director of Bitget, Commenting, Gracy Chen, said: “Investing in cryptocurrencies is still gaining traction despite turbulent market conditions. With the exclusive perks, traders would be in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn by trading cryptocurrencies and buying coins on a regular basis. With the vision to facilitate further financial independence and financial inclusion, Bitget always exerts itself to provide competitive fees and accessible services. In parallel to that ethos, Zero-Fee trading and exclusive schemes are among those efforts by Bitget to assist its investors.

“Cryptocurrency, whose value is underpinned by a comprehensive and ever-evolving ecosystem, is ready to take root and gain more acceptance among different kinds of investors looking to diversify their portfolios and boost returns.

“With the Zero-Fee campaign coupled with a string of incentives, we aim to support different types of traders. By eliminating trading fees and providing attractive benefits, this initiative will benefit both veteran traders and new entrants, helping them navigate this crypto winter with further facilitations.”