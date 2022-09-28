Bauchi ex-Guber Aspirant Escapes Gunmen Attack

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



A former Bauchi State Gubernatorial Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Muhammad Sani Al’ameen, has escaped death after gunmen opened fire at his car while on a journey on the Akwanga-Abuja Highway.

THISDAY checks revealed that Al’ameen was on his way to Abuja when the unfortunate incident happened. He told journalists in Bauchi yesterday that he escaped death by the whiskers in an attack by the gunmen.

According to him, “I was coming from Bauchi to Abuja. We are approaching Akwanga. I saw some vehicles following us closely, when I observed, I asked my driver to enter AYM Shafa Filling Station, the driver said we have fuel.

“I still said that we should enter the filling station. When we entered, we purchased little fuel, spent some minutes before we proceeded. When we reached the roundabout, the car just resurfaced, they ambushed us.

“They blocked our vehicle and opened fire. We stopped when I heard a shot and a bang on my car. One of them opened our car and entered, pointing his gun at us.

“He asked our driver to drive, but I told the driver not to move, with Allah’s help, he obeyed me and refused to start the car. They were looking at the time, they later seized our phones, took away my briefcase and some of our personal belongings and left.

“Probably, they are afraid that we were on the roundabout even though they scared people away, but since it was a busy road many vehicles will also come, that was what saved us.”

Al’ameen expressed shock over the incident and attempt to either assassinate him.

“We stopped and complained to a nearby military checkpoint, that we were fired at by some gunmen. They even took away our phones and personal belongings, before we continued with our journey,” he added.