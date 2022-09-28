Anyaoku Dissociates Self from Atiku’s Book Presentation

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeke Anyaoku, has disociated himself from the planned public book presentation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, scheduled for September 28 (today) in Abuja.

A statement signed by Anyaoku, said: “ My attention has been drawn to the announcement in THISDAY Newspaper of 26/9/22 that I would be a Special Guest of Honour at Atiku Abubakar’s book presentation scheduled for 28”” September in Abuja.

“Given the understandable propensity to read political meanings in public associations at this time of competition by political parties in the context of 2023 national elections, I wish to unequivocally state that nobody sought and obtained my agreement to be present at this particular book presentation.”

He also stated that he has accepted the unreserved apologies rendered to him by the organisers of the event.

“I wish to reiterate that he remains non-partisan in praying that my country Nigeria will in 2023 elect people of proven competence and character whose sole mission will be to serve the national interests,” he said.