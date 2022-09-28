  • Thursday, 29th September, 2022

Amstel Malta Ultra hosts Enugu to the inaugural Fitness Fiesta

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Emphasising its commitment to wellness and a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians, Amstel Malta Ultra hosted consumers to the first-ever Amstel Malta Ultra Fitness Fiesta on 24 September, 2022 at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

With several fitness instructors in attendance, the workout session was led by ex-BBNaija housemate and fitness influencer, Okusaga Adeoluwa, popularly known as Saga, which excited many participants, including hundreds of fitness enthusiasts who trooped into the venue to get registered and participate in the workout sessions.
Speaking on the ultra-fitness fiesta in Enugu, Funso Ayeni, Head of Trade Marketing, Nigerian Breweries PLC said, “The selection of the Coal City of Enugu for this novel event was a straightforward decision as the state is renowned for its passion for fitness, sports and youth development. Although this is the maiden edition of the Ultra Fitness Fiesta, we hope to deepen our involvement in local sporting activities such that this become a staple in Nigeria’s annual sporting calendar.”

Activities at the fiesta also included dance sessions, aerobics, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) among many other exciting workout routines, refreshed by Amstel Malta Ultra to energise the participants.
This event is the first leg of the 3-week long Amstel Malta Ultra Fitness Fiesta. The second leg is the 20km marathon, Run For The Coal City, which will hold on 1 October, 2022.

Celebrities and fitness influencers such as the Amstel Malta brand ambassador and actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; award-winning Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume and fitness trainer, Sandra Okeke (SOfit) are set to attend.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.