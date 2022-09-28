Amstel Malta Ultra hosts Enugu to the inaugural Fitness Fiesta

Emphasising its commitment to wellness and a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians, Amstel Malta Ultra hosted consumers to the first-ever Amstel Malta Ultra Fitness Fiesta on 24 September, 2022 at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

With several fitness instructors in attendance, the workout session was led by ex-BBNaija housemate and fitness influencer, Okusaga Adeoluwa, popularly known as Saga, which excited many participants, including hundreds of fitness enthusiasts who trooped into the venue to get registered and participate in the workout sessions.

Speaking on the ultra-fitness fiesta in Enugu, Funso Ayeni, Head of Trade Marketing, Nigerian Breweries PLC said, “The selection of the Coal City of Enugu for this novel event was a straightforward decision as the state is renowned for its passion for fitness, sports and youth development. Although this is the maiden edition of the Ultra Fitness Fiesta, we hope to deepen our involvement in local sporting activities such that this become a staple in Nigeria’s annual sporting calendar.”

Activities at the fiesta also included dance sessions, aerobics, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) among many other exciting workout routines, refreshed by Amstel Malta Ultra to energise the participants.

This event is the first leg of the 3-week long Amstel Malta Ultra Fitness Fiesta. The second leg is the 20km marathon, Run For The Coal City, which will hold on 1 October, 2022.

Celebrities and fitness influencers such as the Amstel Malta brand ambassador and actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; award-winning Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume and fitness trainer, Sandra Okeke (SOfit) are set to attend.