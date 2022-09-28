  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

A-Bate Sets for New Single

Premium | 24 hours ago

It’s been over two years since he released new music, but A-Bate has new music on the way.

During an interview with Lambo Xtra, the California emcee revealed that his next single could arrive before the end of the year. “It will be out this fall or winter,” he said.

Unlike some of his past work, the new music will carry a more optimistic tone as he is poised and rightly positioned to ascend from his supposed underdog status.

A-Bate’s last single, Stupid, was released in March 2021 and debuted atop the charts upon release. The rapper also announced the new single is entitled “Name Wrong” and was produced by Dj Face Off.

He gears up for the release with a snippet on his Instagram story and the song sees the rapper-producer trill differently as he showcases himself as an artiste with several sides.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.