A-Bate Sets for New Single

It’s been over two years since he released new music, but A-Bate has new music on the way.

During an interview with Lambo Xtra, the California emcee revealed that his next single could arrive before the end of the year. “It will be out this fall or winter,” he said.

Unlike some of his past work, the new music will carry a more optimistic tone as he is poised and rightly positioned to ascend from his supposed underdog status.

A-Bate’s last single, Stupid, was released in March 2021 and debuted atop the charts upon release. The rapper also announced the new single is entitled “Name Wrong” and was produced by Dj Face Off.

He gears up for the release with a snippet on his Instagram story and the song sees the rapper-producer trill differently as he showcases himself as an artiste with several sides.