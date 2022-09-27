PecanTrust Disburses N5bn Loan in Six Years

Fast-growing financial institution, PecanTrust Microfinance Bank achieved an important milestone with loan disbursements of N5 billion as the Bank celebrates the anniversary of its sixth year in operation.

PecanTrust in a statement said it has over six years of operation remained consistent in its focus to increase financial inclusion in Nigeria and reach unbanked customers nationwide.

“In line with this mission, the bank has designed tailored savings and loan products for these customers such as the Pecan Ajo savings and other Pecan SME finance loans. In addition to its financial inclusion strategy, the Bank recently unveiled its USSD application with value-added features and service delivery levels to the market, “it stated.

A Director of the Bank, Mr Taiwo Oshinusi expressed his delight in the Bank’s achievements since its inception.

He said, “We are delighted to have had a positive impact through our financial inclusion strategies. About 60 million adults are unbanked in Nigeria, making it the 5th largest country of unbanked citizens globally. So much still needs to be done in the industry to support the CBN towards the achievement of its financial inclusion goals. This is why we have continued to intensify efforts to reach the unbanked and ultimately help alleviates them from poverty. We believe with continuous steps in this direction, we can achieve our objectives.”

“To accelerate growth and continue to support these strategic initiatives and improve delivery to customers, Pecantrust has evolved into a hybrid Microfinance business, building on expertise and its experience with the traditional banking business model, the bank is poised to launch its digital application in a few months to scale its business and reach a wider customer base while providing access to cheaper, faster, reliable financial services.

Pecantrust Microfinance Bank offers diversified savings and loan products and continues developing new products to meet market demand.”