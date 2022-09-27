OSGoF to Provide Mapping Services for Successful War Against Banditry, Terrorism

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has said it will provide surveying and mapping assistance to Nigeria’s security personnel to help curb the growing crimes in the country.

The office stated that security operations can hardly be achieved without undertaking critical surveying and mapping that can help in defining locations or areas occupied by criminals, including banditry, insurgency terrorism, among others.

Speaking during a one-day meeting with the representatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the military and other security agencies, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin, said the purpose of the gathering was to identify their geospatial needs, suitable surveying and the mapping required for effective operations.

Adebomehin explained that current purpose maps of the country would be converted to 3-dimensional maps that would be highly interactive for a well-coordinated air and ground operations for the military and other security agencies.

He said the bio-data and National Identification Numbers (NINs) of people could also be integrated into the maps to track or trace criminals.

He maintained that issues of security remained the business of everybody, pledging that OSGoF would explore other areas of collaboration with the military.

The surveyor general also announced that his office would before the end of the year hold a conference with the military and all other security authorities in order to evolve a strong security network for the country.