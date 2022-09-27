Jim Iyke Gets Chieftaincy Title



Mary Nnah

HRH Dr. AMB. Chuwudi J Ihenetu, Ezi Ndibgo Ghana has confers award-winning actor Jim Iyke with the chieftaincy title, “Ohadike 1 Of Ndigbo”, on the occasion of the 10th Yam Festival, which took place on September 18th in Accra, Ghana for his tremendous achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and Igbo people.



The actor, producer and entrepreneur are being celebrated and acknowledged for his dedication to the Igbo tribe over the years and this has earned him honor and dignity. He was fully welcomed and he appreciates the Igbo community in Ghana for the support rendered to him.



Jim Iyke stormed Ghana with his friends in grand style to receive the title. Of course, Jim came with Razzmatazz and Flair from takeoff from Abuja on a private jet to the venue of the occasion in Ghana.