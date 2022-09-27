Court Remands 47 Years Old Man for Killing Two Brothers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja has remanded a 47 years old man, Mr. Tahairu Abdul (aka Iyepopo) for allegedly killing two brothers: one ex- Naval officer and a traditional title holder, Mr. Sylvester Mohammd Sule, and Onwocho Sule of Aku Community in Ankpa Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

The suspect was arraigned in a suit file 8MCL/CR19m/022, NoCML239th/2022 before the magistrate court in Lokoja.

Tahiru Abdul (aka Iyepopo), was alleged to have conspired with others to kill Sule and Onwocho Sule in their separate houses at Aku village on January 29, 2020, and also set ablaze property worth billions of Naira.

In an affidavit sworn in support of motion experte by the Police Prosecution Officer, Inspector Toyin Momoh, on September 22, 2022, attached an application to remand the accused person in Federal Correctional Centre in Koto Karfe.

The prosecution averred that the accused person committed the offences of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable with death contrary to Sections 97(1) 223and 337 of Kogi State’s penal code.

The police preliminary investigation, however, led to the arrest of suspected killer, Mr. Tahiru Abdul (aka Iyepopo) on the 19/9/22 who was said to have been on the run since he committed the offence on January 29, 2020.

“On 30/1/2020 at about 02.48 hours, the complainant/applicant received a report from one John Adoga ‘M’ and one Theophiius Sule ‘M’ both of Aku village in Akpan Loeol Government Area in Kogi State and alleged that, on 29/1/2020 at about 22.00 hours, the aforesaid suspect and others now at large criminally conspired, while armed themselves with dangerous weapons, clubs, cutlass, knives and guns; invaded-the houses of one Sylvester Mohammed

“Sule and one Onwocho Sule, ‘M,’ both of Aku Village via Akpan,” the prosecutor posited.

The suspect along with other accomplice now at large killed the two brothers in their respective houses and also set several houses, vehicles, motorcycles and other valuable property value yet estimated ablaze,” the prosecution posited.

The prosecutor also told the court that there is need for further investigation, stressing that the case file has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The court, however, granted the application and the accused person remanded at Koto Karfe Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile the case has been adjourned to October 6, 2022.