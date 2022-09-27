Bayelsa Urges Commission to Expedite Boundary Dispute Settlement with Rivers

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government, has called on the National Boundary Commission (NBC), to expedite action on the resolution of boundary dispute between it and Rivers State to enhance peaceful co-existence between the two states.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call yesterdaywhile declaring open a town hall meeting and ethnographic study with respect to the communities along Bayelsa and Delta inter-state boundary in Yenagoa.

According to him, peace would be elusive if the Commission did not first address issues of equity, justice and fairness in resolving boundary conflicts.

Ewhrudjakpo said while it was commendable for the Commission to seek peaceful resolution of the impacted communities of Bayelsa and Delta States, it should rather focus on addressing the age-long boundary dispute between the two states.

The Deputy Governor, who is the Chairman the State Boundary Committee, underscored the need for all parties to come together to dialogue in resolving their differences, noting that without equity there could be no peace and development.

His words: “The issue of boundary dispute that is stinging us the most is between Bayelsa and Rivers States. I want the National Boundary Commission to fast-track the resolution of that boundary dispute.

“We don’t see much that is stinging us in the impacted communities between Bayelsa and Delta States. If there is no equity, there will be no peace. I have always enjoined the NBC to ensure equity in the resolution of boundary conflicts.

“We must bring all, who have a role to play in the meeting: traditional rulers, community development chairmen, youths, women and other stakeholders towards proffering solutions and ensuring lasting peaceful and harmonious co-existence.”

In his remarks, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi, appealed to all boundary communities between Agge in Ekeremor local government and Okia in Delta State to continually maintain peace and bring to the attention of government all issues affecting them.

Director General of the National Boundary Commission, represented by Mr. Femi Oshinaike, a Director in the Commission, said the town hall meeting was organised to inform residents of contesting communities along the Bayelsa and Delta inter-state boundary about the boundary definition process.

He noted that the meeting was to provide them with the opportunity to air their opinions in order to reach a consensus before the physical demarcation exercise takes place.