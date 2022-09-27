Akeredolu: Rotimi Fashakin was Reliable Ally

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said he received the news of the death of former Executive Director of Operations of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Rotimi Fashakin, with rude shock.

Governor Akeredolu through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the death of the former spokesman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) as a big blow to Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country at large.

The statement reads: “We understand that death is a debt which everyone will surely pay if Jesus tarries. We are, however, pained with the loss of this resourceful and dedicated son of our dear State, who has shown passion and commitment to the good of the state and its people.

“Rotimi and I had worked together in various assignments. He was our Publicity Secretary when I was the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state. His intellectual prowess stood him out as a gifted man. Beyond mere emotions, his demise is a piercing pain which is difficult to understand.

But as Christians, we must submit totally to the will of the Almighty God as the giver and taker of lives.”

Governor Akeredolu said late Fashakin gave his best in the service to humanity and the country.

“A fellow alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Rotimi was a quintessential personality who has served this country and his state in his little way. He will be sorely missed, may God grant him eternal rest”

Akeredolu commiserated with the widow and children of the deceased, praying God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.