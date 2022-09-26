Titan Trust Bank’s dom account holders to get up to 4% interest for saving $20, 000

Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), one of the three newest entrants into the Nigerian banking industry, has announced a whopping 4 percent interest reward for customers who save up to $20,000 in their domiciliary accounts.

According to the bank, every customer who is able to save up to the said amount between 90 to 120 days will get the interest reward.

“That’s not all, having a TTB Domiciliary account gives you access to elite banking services which includes access to a Dollar card that can be used for transactions in any country in the world.”

The lender further added that: “to open a domiciliary account with TTB is simple and requires the following documents; a passport photograph, two references, any valid identity card, a recent utility bill and resident permit for non-Nigerians.

The campaign is open to both new and existing customers of the bank.

TTB was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.