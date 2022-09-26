  • Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

Titan Trust Bank’s dom account holders to get up to 4% interest for saving $20, 000

Business | 2 days ago

Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB), one of the three newest entrants into the Nigerian banking industry, has announced a whopping 4 percent interest reward for customers who save up to $20,000 in their domiciliary accounts.

According to the bank, every customer who is able to save up to the said amount between 90 to 120 days will get the interest reward.

“That’s not all, having a TTB Domiciliary account gives you access to elite banking services which includes access to a Dollar card that can be used for transactions in any country in the world.”

The lender further added that: “to open a domiciliary account with TTB is simple and requires the following documents; a passport photograph, two references, any valid identity card, a recent utility bill and resident permit for non-Nigerians.

The campaign is open to both new and existing customers of the bank.

TTB was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.