Obasanjo to Inaugurate 29km Etinan -Ndon Eyo Road in A’Ibom Today

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo will today inaugurate a 29km Etinan -Ndon Eyo road constructed by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the state creation.

The newly constructed road with two cable bridges and street lightening crisscrossing more than six communities was constructed by a Chinese firm, Wischino Engineering.



Conducting Journalists round the road project yesterday, the Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to Governor Emmanuel, Mr. Essien Ndueso listed many challenges commuters faced on the road before the intervention of Emmanuel.



“This six lane dual carriage way was a death trap especially the Ekpene Ukpa bridge before the governor’s intervention. The quality of the cable bridges on the stretch of the road is such that the people who have seen the pictures thought it was photo shopping.



“Today Journalists newsmen are here to testify to the good job our dear governor has done to enhance the well-being of the people,” he added.

The governor’s aide, accompanied by his colleagues, also recalled that the old Mkpok bridge was also at the verge of collapse before the intervention of the government officials who drove away illegal sand dredgers before the construction of the latest cable bridge.



Ndueso said the road the represents the Modern Akwa Ibom State where government was doing everything possible to ensure the best for her citizens.

“Today people can now travel home without fear as their nightmare is over. Before now, it is always news of one tragedy and another,” he said.

Speaking on the milestones recorded in the area of road construction in the state, the governor’s aide said the incumbent administration had done more than 1000 kilometers of roads across the length and breadth of the state ensuring that every part of the state was included.

“Government has ensured that the Udung uko local government area created since 1996 without a single asphalted road from previous administrations can boast of good network of roads today, the same applies to Obot Akara, Ini and Oruk Anam council areas of the state,” he added.

According to him, the 18,000 capacity Eket stadium was ready and would be inaugurated on September 30, with a ceremonial match between Akwa United football club and Katsina United.

“Akwa Ibom state and Katsina state were created same day by former military president Ibrahim Babangida with the later as 20th state of the country, they have that common history. Eket stadium will also come handy for the second Akwa Ibom premier league club side DAKKADA football club and there will be no need queueing behind Akwa united for the use of Nest of Champions stadium,” he added.