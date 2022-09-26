Kwara Warns School Principals against Illegal Fees

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government at the weekend warned principals of all secondary schools against illegal collections of fees from students in the public schools in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of

Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Mary Kemi Adeosun, said: “Any principal caught collecting more than the approved PTA levies by the government will be sanctioned according to the civil service rule.”

Adeosun, therefore, solicited the support of the school heads for the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who she said is wholeheartedly committed to the welfare of teachers while also making huge investments in the education sector.

She called for sanity and discipline across the schools, urging the principals to tolerate one another to allow peace to reign in their respective schools.

The permanent secretary urged the principals to keep their students indoor, saying any school whose students are found roaming the street risks government sanctions

She also reminded them that no principal should admit new students into SSI without the BECE result, and where there is overpopulation in school, the students should move to neighbouring schools.

According to her, “Also, Vice Principal, Academics, should take charge of all examinations in the school, and staff should not be used as examination officers. Any school found wanting will be sanctioned.”

She asserted that no NGOs, Old Students Association or mission bodies, community or individual should be above the government of the state.

“Therefore, there must be appropriate permission from the government before anyone is allowed to carry out anything in the schools,” Adeosun added.

On the issue of PTA levy, the permanent secretary declared: “Henceforth, the ministry will deploy auditors to all secondary schools in the state to know the status of their account.”