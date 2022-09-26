Kachikwu States Reasons Nigerians Shouldn’t Vote APC, PDP

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dimebi Kachwikwu, has called on Nigerians not to vote for the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections, saying both parties had turned citizens to paupers.

Kachikwu, in a statement in Abuja, said the two parties had run the country aground in the last two decades of their stewardship, a situation he claimed has gravely impoverished Nigerians and make the country rank as the “Poverty Capital of the World.”



He said the two parties were synonymous with greed, avarice, corruption and cluelessness and therefore should no longer be entrusted with the task of managing the rich human and material resources of a potentially great country like Nigeria.

Kachikwu accused both parties of ruining the economy and impoverishing Nigerians with living conditions, becoming unbearable and nosediving negatively on a daily basis.



He insisted that it was shameful, inhuman, ungodly, wicked and anti-people for both PDP and APC to be jostling to renew their hold on power during the 2023 general election, in spite of the fact that all indices of good governance anchored on the rule of law had remained negative since 1999 till date.



“Today, inflation rate has rallied to a 17-year high of 20.5 per cent up from 8.06 per cent in 2014 before the APC took over the reins of power at the centre in 2015, notwithstanding the humongous debt the party has amassed for the country through reckless borrowing.



“This rate of inflation simply means that the average Nigerian cannot afford their basic daily necessities like three square meals due to skyrocketing food prices and other essential services like healthcare and education for their children.



“While the cost of diesel and petrol are at all time high, thus leading to phenomenal increases in transportation cost with its concomitant negative effect on rising prices of goods and services, yet the minimum wage remains a paltry N30,000 per month, a far cry when compared with the jumbo pay of present political office holders.



“The APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, like its predecessor, has shown great incompetence and cluelessness in prosecuting its three-pronged agenda, namely, security, economy, and anti-Corruption,” Kachikwu said.