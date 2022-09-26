FBN Insurance Boss Targets Winning 600,000 New Customers in One Year

Ebere Nwoji

The new Managing Director/ Chief Operating Officer, FBN Insurance Limited, Tunde Mimiko, has said that he has mapped strategic plans to expand his company’s market share through addition of 600,000 clients to the company’s books in the next one year.

Speaking with Newsmen in Lagos on his plans to take FBN Insurance to a new level, Mimiko said with the aid of its agency platform, which according to him are currently 3000 in number and digital transformation, the company would increase its client strength from 400,000 to 1million within the next one year.

He said the company would recruit over 2000 agents to expand its agency platform to over 5000 before the end of the year to hit the company’s 1million clients target.

According to him, the agents will aid in deepening insurance penetration especially in territories and areas that are underserved.

“We are expanding our frontiers to quite a number of cities and towns that we are not presently, we believe that this will engender more penetration than what we have done.”

Speaking on its vision, he iterated that the vision of the company was to be the leading insurance company in the industry.

“As you already know that we are one of the foremost if not the top retail life insurance provider, we want to remain foremost and we will continue to drive that ambition to be number one in the Nigeria insurance market not just in revenue but in profitability,” Mimiko said.