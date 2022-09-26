Daikin Introduces Low Power Consumption Chillers

Oluchi Chibuzor

One of the leading companies in chiller technology, Daikin has launched its new generation of air cooled chillers in the country that are economical on power consumption.

In view of this the firm has promised to ensure knowledge transfer to Nigerian technicians on the products.

Speaking at an event in Lagos recently to showcase their latest products to Nigerian market, the Chairman and President, Daikin, Masaaki Miyatake said a core element of Daikin’s corporate philosophy is that, “the company strives to be a leader in applying environmentally friendly practices, with energy efficiency and refrigerant choice as key factors.

“Daikin were among the first to pioneer the use of inverters in air cooled screw chillers. And today, our next generation of inverter technology makes both comfort and process cooling even more efficient and cost-effective.

“With the highest efficiency at both partial and full load, installers and building owners can give end users better results all year round, with lower noise levels and higher energy efficiency than ever before. For over a decade, hundreds of sites around the world have relied on Daikin inverter driven single screw compressors to reduce their running costs without compromising on climate comfort or performance.”

He added, “With the EWAD-TZB chiller, Daikin has once again improved the chiller performances by increasing the efficiency of the in-house developed compressor with integrated inverter: WR technology, DC motors,… Further improvements are made by introducing new technologies such as microchannel condenser coils and advanced electronic expansion valves.”