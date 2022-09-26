C’River APC Guber Candidate to Set Agenda for Next Administration





Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has tasked journalists in the state to set workable agenda that he will integrate into the developmental policy of the state if he becomes the state governor from May 29, 2023.

Otu stated this during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council at the weekend after concluding his statewide consultations and thank you tour to delegates and stakeholders who gave him soft landing to emerge as the party standard bearer in the state.

The gubernatorial hopeful said the purpose of his visit was to appreciate and thank members of the NUJ who participated actively during his statewide tour in disseminating credible reportage without any financial inducement.

The APC standard bearer reaffirmed his total commitment to work very closely with all the journalists, and carry everyone along to ensure a successful outcome in the 2023 general elections, and charged the union to come up with agenda which would culminate into his blueprint.

According to him, “I am so happy to be with you today. I deem it necessary to come to the NUJ to tell them as partners in progress that I am the candidate of the APC and the incoming governor on May 29, 2023.

“Today is just a day for me to say thank you because all through the tour, your members accompanied us with their own funds. For me, it’s a commitment and a show of love.

“I’m coming here as a tested and trusted hand. This state needs to be handle by a man who is experienced, a man who is known from southern senatorial to the North; a man who is friendly with the masses and knows where it pinches them; a man who has connections in Abuja and of course a man who has the international flair to bring investment that will change the lives of our people.”

He added: “When I come here the next time, I will be able to unveil my blueprint, and by then, the ban must have been lifted.

“I will like the NUJ to come together because we’re not coming to impose anything on anybody. I want you to also develop your agenda which will also come into our blueprint, on how to be carried along and what we should do. We want it to be a win-win situation.

While receiving the politician and his entourage on behalf of the members of the NUJ, the Chairman of the union, Nsa Gill, thanked the APC standard bearer for the visit, and urged him to have an open-door policy where everyone can have access to him for the growth of the state.