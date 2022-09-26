APC Campaign Council Issues Appointment Letters to Members Wednesday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that all members nominated to serve in the various directorates of the council will be issued their appointment letters on Wednesday.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, saying all nominees are to report at the campaign headquarters by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He said nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

Onanuga said: “There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment same day.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the campaign council, President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, we congratulate all members of the campaign council.”

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.”

The PCC expressed its profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council.

It acknowledged that the support groups have been working assiduously to promote the party’s candidates and the party across the 36 states and FCT.

It stressed that both the party and the candidates acknowledge their hard work and great financial and human resources that had been voluntarily expended since the journey began.

It urged them to continue their good work, saying the PCC would work with the support groups as they move along into the campaign season.