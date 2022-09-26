Act Foundation’s 2022 Breakfast Dialogue to Proffer Innovative Solutions to African Issues’

To commemorate its fifth anniversary of pioneering sustainable developments across the African continent, foremost grant-making organisation, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, is set to host its annual Breakfast Dialogue, billed for September 28, 2022, by 10 a.m.

According to the organisers, with the theme of the event: ‘Shifting Paradigms: Transforming our Approach to Addressing Africa’s Challenges’, the 2022 Breakfast Dialogue will provide an avenue for the continent’s leaders to offer innovative solutions to the dire hindrances limiting its global participation.

African Chief Executives Officers, C-suite executives, NGO founders, SME owners and eminent leaders will attend the symposium to network, converse and implement innovative solutions.

The organisers said in a statement that the Breakfast Dialogue would feature a spotlight chat, two-panel sessions, and a micro talk with an illustrious lineup of thought leaders and trailblazers, including President and Founder of Ashesi University, Ghana, Patrick Awuah; Executive Director, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs, Richenda Van Leeuwen; Managing Director of Babban Gona, Kola Masha; CEO, African Business Coalition for Health, Dr. Mories Atoki; Co-founder and CEO of mDoc, Nneka Mobisson; CEO, Kaltani, Obi Charles Nnanna; Founder and CEO, Java Foods, Monica Musonda; and Head of KTN Global Alliance, Dr. Nee-Joo Teh.

Emphasising the essence of ACT Foundation’s exclusive gathering, its CEO, Osayi Allie, disclosed that while there is an improvement in the business climate, which has seen the rise of world-class companies from within Africa, there is still a lot to be done for more companies to scale and benefit the continent’s economy.

According to her, “Africa has witnessed a tremendous rise in businesses that have achieved billions of dollars in valuation. However, there are attendant challenges and barriers that need to be addressed to continually foster entrepreneurial growth.”

Having assisted in the transformation of thousands of individuals and organisations since its inception, she said ACT Foundation is leveraging its understanding of the obstacles that plague Africans to smoothen the path of grantees and transform how we seek to resolve African issues that have remained persistent over the years.

Alile further disclosed that the Breakfast Dialogue is an opportunity for open conversations about challenges facing nonprofits and social enterprises, citing inadequate government policies, poor education on entrepreneurship, low access to capital, substandard infrastructure, ambiguous laws governing customs and trade, high tax rates and inconsistent tax administration as some of these challenges.

The CEO noted that: “From this dialogue, we hope that Africans would have a better understanding of strategies for systemic change, identify opportunities for accelerating Africa’s development and uptake more strategies and models that offer sustainable solutions.”

According to the organisers, sessions at the event will provide talking points on building ethical businesses in emerging markets, strategies for creating systemic change across the African ecosystem, and the significance of technological advancement in achieving sustainable growth and development, among others.

To attend the Breakfast Dialogue, the organisers urged interested participants to register for free at https://bit.ly/ACT2022BFD and follow @actfoundation_ on social media to be part of exciting activities lined up for the organisation’s fifth anniversary.