A Young Leader Giving The young Generation A Voice

Marked by numerous experiences, Olushola Okodugha started out his journey in the university committed to grooming young leaders that would go on to shape the future of the nation and make transformational changes across different sectors in the world.

He realised that the younger generation had a need for a growth community dedicated to helping them develop the skills required to become future leaders. This propelled him to start a dance group at the young age of 16 alongside friends with like passion to make impactful change in the society.

United by their love for dance, DheWord, became a lighthouse for several young people from different backgrounds. Dheword became a kitchen for grooming young people and helping them find and develop innate abilities. He became a teacher, role model and mentor for young people that constantly flocked around him.

After he left campus, with the passion for helping young people still burning strong, he started his marketing communications company, Creations Republic after years of learning and being groomed by thought leaders in the industry. With the vision to build a global brand working with young creatives with strong core values of excellence and creativity, he opened his doors to recruiting the Next Gen leaders on his team. His vision to help the young people was a strong drive to teach them as they grew with the brand.

In 2018, after Shola Okodugha has faithfully served, he received a mandate and an assignment to start The New Church and raise young people who have been appointed by God – like David to break records, blaze trails, set the pace and break new frontiers in every aspect ranging from Business, Ministry and Governance to the Arts.

Through The New, he started The next Conference, one of the biggest Cross Culture conferences in Nigeria converging over 15,000 young Millennials and Gen Z over the last three years. The Next Conference is designed to equip the next generation of young leaders with business and social economic acumen to stand out, take charge and go out to the world to dominate.

Over the past 5 years, he has created platforms like The Knight Code, The Millionaires Club, for young entrepreneurs and career professionals. These platforms aim to support the development of Africa’s business and technology ecosystem and empower young leaders create global brands through financial empowerment, networking and business literacy.

Over the years, he has groomed several young people that have gone on to build lasting brands providing social economic change in the country.

In all his endeavours, Shola has consistently raised young leaders and entrepreneurs and continues to do so. Giving them a vision to chase, a purpose to pursue and a reason to be the best version of themselves. He is entirely dedicated to raising voices from among the young generation and keeping their voices raised, but not noisy that they become a menace.

He believes that there’s more to Nigeria than we currently see, and he is building an army of entrepreneurs and career professionals who understand what it means to pursue the vision God has placed in their hearts. The vision of a great nation, the vision of a great people with mighty influence.

A man with an ideal to give a voice to the rising of a generation will stop at nothing to ensure that they hear, learn, imbibe and give results.