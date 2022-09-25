  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

Wike: I Didn’t Say Tinubu Offered Me Senatorial Ticket

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, yesterday made a U-turn, describing as false reports quoting him as saying that Tinubu offered him a senatorial ticket.
The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, clarified that there was no time the governor made such a statement during his media chat.
He said: “To lay the facts bare, we have decided to include herein the transcript of what Governor Wike said concerning senatorial form.
“First of all, this is how you know those who are prepared to run an election. Some of them collected presidential forms and at the same time collected senatorial forms. You’ll know that those people are not serious about running.
“I never collected senatorial form. Even after the whole thing, people said come and go for Senate, I said no. I won’t do that. I’ve already made a commitment that this Senate ticket should be zoned to this area (Etche) because they’ve never had it before. I must not be in power.”

