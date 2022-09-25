Sterling Bank Reiterates Importance of Developing Arts

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank in aligning with its ‘HEART’ strategy which focuses on investments in five key sectors of the economy, namely: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation has lent its support to the Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (KABAFEST) in its bid to promote literacy and education.

In a statement, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, noted, “Sterling invests consistently in education as a tool for human capital development as education is one of the keys that would drive prosperity in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that the arts enrich our lives, it gives us hope and enforces our desires. I congratulate you, His Excellency, Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, on this year’s KABAFEST. This is our third year of sponsoring and we could not be prouder to be associated with such an excellent showing of creativity and the celebration of the arts,” Suleiman said.”

Before officially opening the festival, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, praised Sterling Bank for its sponsorship of the event. He also touched on the history of KabaFest: “I am pleased and honoured to stand here with you during the opening of the 4th edition of KABAFEST.

On her part, Ms Lola Shoneyin, Director of Book Buzz Foundation, organisers of the KABAFEST, expressed her appreciation to the state government and the sponsors: “I want to say how grateful we are to you for being part of a project that has been truly life-changing. As of this moment, yours is still the only state government in Nigeria that is fully funding a book festival for the people of the state.”