John Olajide’s Record-breaking Moves

If the US-based technology entrepreneur Niyi John Olajide was to scribble his grass-to-grace story, it would make a sold-out blockbuster movie at the box office. His story teaches hard work, consistency, doggedness and prayers. During his formative years in Nigeria, he was driven by passion and will to succeed in his endeavours. On getting to the US, it didn’t take him too long to find his feet as a seasoned IT personality launching Axxess Technologies in 2007, a company currently at the forefront of creating a lasting solution to home healthcare delivery across the world.

The Ekiti State-born philanthropist never gave up on his dreams, in fact, he chased them with much gusto, starting the global healthcare technology company with a two-person staff in a rented apartment after graduating with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas, Dallas. He became a globally-celebrated icon who has changed the world with his God-given talent as Axxess became the fastest-growing and leading home healthcare technology company in the world, providing a complete suite of innovative, cloud-based software and services while empowering the healthcare industry with powerful yet easy-to-use solutions. Through his innovative ideas, he was invited to the White House to meet President Barack Obama.

During the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, Olajide’s ability to assist the vulnerable get access to healthcare was remarkable.

With a massive presence in North America, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa, boasting of more than 1,200 employees from over 45 countries, Olajide made a covenant never to forget his roots. He has invested millions of dollars in capacity building, creating employment, mentorship and also reducing the exportation of our best brains outside the shores of Africa.

To further create a hub where new generation Nigerian tech enthusiast can build their craft and also contribute their quota to the dwindling healthcare and tech system by creating solutions to issues across the world, he launched Cavista Technologies Nigeria partnering with Axxess Global Technology where he made history with the employment of over 250 tech engineers, becoming the highest number of specialised tech engineers employed in the history of Nigeria.

Today, Cavista is creating solutions to the challenging issues of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and employing great young minds to solve problems, rather than allowing them to leave Nigeria to use their skills to develop in another country.

Sources revealed that Olajide is moved by his burning passion for his father’s land and this is the more reason he will stop at nothing to ensure he invests more in Nigerian tech enthusiasts who will create solutions in other aspects of the economy and also nurture them to become sought-after change-makers using technology.