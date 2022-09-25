Igho Sanomi Celebrated as He Bags Forbes Prestigious Award in NewYork

HighLife

Africa’s acme of entrepreneurial and philanthropic distinction, Igho Sanomi II, (born May 17, 1975) stands tall and humble as he clinches the Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist of Year award in New York on September 20, 2022. The event was on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly in New York. Mark Furlong, President, Forbes Media presented the award after a beautiful citation of Sanomi II.

Prior to this, in a nomination letter addressed specifically to the oil magnate (dated August 29, 2022), Forbes pinpoints the highlights of the nomination thus, “Your capacity to lead and help different nationalities through your business, work and extraordinary philanthropic activities has positioned you as a role model for many in Africa and beyond.

“Your notable achievements alongside many philanthropic/humanitarian works through your Foundation have consistently helped some social reformations and also provided education/healthcare/relief materials to the downtrodden and disadvantaged.”

Igho Sanomi’s unparalleled magnanimity and entrepreneurial exploits cannot be easily summed up in a few sentences. For a man who dramatizes the zenith of exemplary discipline, kindness and business acumen, one can only have a tiny grab of a tiny spot upon the continent of his personality at once. Sanomi spreads from the great heights of Kilimanjaro to the peaks of Everest, his influence in oil, gas, power, logistics, maritime, aviation, real estate, and public speaking. He is famously storied for his penchant for parlaying little projects into world gargantuan edifices of awe.

One of his companies, Taleveras is reputed as an iron-strong global energy company whose special interest in the upstream, midstream, downstream, and power sectors of the energy industry has resulted in giant growth and pioneer development in Liquified Natural Gas and Renewable Energy while not neglecting the significance of environmental preservation for a safer planet.

In 2011, Sanomi and his siblings founded the Dickens Sanomi Foundation in loving memory of their late father, Igho Sanomi I. He served as the chairman of the foundation which donates millions of dollars to laudable causes and projects not only in Africa but Europe and America and other parts of the world.